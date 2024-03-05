Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (BHFAO) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 7th

Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHFAO – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 15th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Sunday, March 10th will be given a dividend of 0.4219 per share on Monday, March 25th. This represents a $1.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th.
Brighthouse Financial Stock Performance
Shares of BHFAO stock traded up $0.06 on Tuesday, reaching $25.00. The stock had a trading volume of 7,149 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,895. Brighthouse Financial has a 1 year low of $19.53 and a 1 year high of $25.91. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.10.
About Brighthouse Financial
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Brighthouse Financial
- REIT Stocks – Best REIT Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio Today
- Cava Group Serves Up 60% Gain Amid Strong Post-IPO Buying
- P/E Ratio Calculation: How to Assess Stocks
- Gitlab Goes on Sale: The AI Bubble Burst for This Stock
- What is the FTSE 100 index?
- Is UnitedHealth Group Stock a Strong Buy or a Falling Knife?
Receive News & Ratings for Brighthouse Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brighthouse Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.