Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (BHFAO) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 7th

Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHFAO – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 15th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Sunday, March 10th will be given a dividend of 0.4219 per share on Monday, March 25th. This represents a $1.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th.

Brighthouse Financial Stock Performance

Shares of BHFAO stock traded up $0.06 on Tuesday, reaching $25.00. The stock had a trading volume of 7,149 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,895. Brighthouse Financial has a 1 year low of $19.53 and a 1 year high of $25.91. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.10.

About Brighthouse Financial

Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders' needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.

