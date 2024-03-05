Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHFAM) Raises Dividend to $0.29 Per Share

Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHFAM – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 15th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Sunday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.2891 per share on Monday, March 25th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. This is a boost from Brighthouse Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29.
Brighthouse Financial Price Performance
NASDAQ BHFAM traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $16.68. The stock had a trading volume of 1,899 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,950. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.23 and a 200 day moving average of $15.11. Brighthouse Financial has a 52-week low of $12.45 and a 52-week high of $18.15.
Brighthouse Financial Company Profile
