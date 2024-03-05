Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHFAN) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.34

Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHFAN – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 15th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Sunday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.3359 per share on Monday, March 25th. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.80%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th.
Brighthouse Financial Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:BHFAN traded up $0.29 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $19.76. 11,061 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 46,135. Brighthouse Financial has a fifty-two week low of $14.62 and a fifty-two week high of $20.69. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.84.
About Brighthouse Financial
