Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHFAN) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.34

Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHFAN – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 15th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Sunday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.3359 per share on Monday, March 25th. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.80%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th.

Shares of NASDAQ:BHFAN traded up $0.29 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $19.76. 11,061 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 46,135. Brighthouse Financial has a fifty-two week low of $14.62 and a fifty-two week high of $20.69. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.84.

Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders' needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.

