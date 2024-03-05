Brokerages Set American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT) Price Target at $219.00

American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $219.00.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of American Tower from $229.00 to $224.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of American Tower from $235.00 to $228.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of American Tower from $236.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on shares of American Tower in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $245.00 price target for the company.

In other news, Director Pamela D. A. Reeve sold 5,054 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.46, for a total value of $962,584.84. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,532,080.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Richardson Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in American Tower during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $346,000. Northwest Bank & Trust Co purchased a new position in American Tower during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,178,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in American Tower by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 276,841 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $59,765,000 after purchasing an additional 10,307 shares in the last quarter. Syon Capital LLC grew its position in American Tower by 20.1% during the fourth quarter. Syon Capital LLC now owns 2,065 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $446,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Advisors Network LLC grew its position in American Tower by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 25,368 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,476,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. 89.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AMT stock opened at $206.15 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $200.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $189.72. American Tower has a 52 week low of $154.58 and a 52 week high of $219.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29. The company has a market cap of $96.10 billion, a PE ratio of 64.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.68.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.10 by ($1.16). The company had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.74 billion. American Tower had a return on equity of 12.80% and a net margin of 13.31%. American Tower’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.34 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that American Tower will post 9.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 28th were issued a $1.70 dividend. This represents a $6.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.30%. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 27th. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is presently 213.84%.

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of over 224,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

