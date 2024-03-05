Brokerages Set Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) PT at $55.20

Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Free Report) (TSE:ENB) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $55.20.
Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Enbridge in a report on Thursday, January 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Enbridge in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Enbridge from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 6th.
NYSE ENB opened at $34.73 on Thursday. Enbridge has a fifty-two week low of $31.03 and a fifty-two week high of $40.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $35.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.83.
Enbridge (NYSE:ENB – Get Free Report) (TSE:ENB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 9th. The pipeline company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $8.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.62 billion. Enbridge had a net margin of 13.97% and a return on equity of 10.23%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Enbridge will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current year.
Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.
