Brokerages Set HCI Group, Inc. (NYSE:HCI) Price Target at $93.33

Shares of HCI Group, Inc. (NYSE:HCI – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the four analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $93.33.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HCI. TheStreet raised shares of HCI Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 20th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of HCI Group in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on HCI Group from $96.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC raised its holdings in HCI Group by 80.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 468 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in HCI Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of HCI Group by 112.7% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 485 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in shares of HCI Group by 1,807.1% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 534 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of HCI Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HCI opened at $99.36 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $853.50 million, a P/E ratio of 22.89 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.27. HCI Group has a 52 week low of $48.08 and a 52 week high of $101.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. HCI Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.87%.

HCI Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the property and casualty insurance, reinsurance, real estate, and information technology businesses in Florida. It provides residential insurance products, such as homeowners, fire, flood, and wind-only insurance to homeowners, condominium owners, and tenants for properties, as well as offers reinsurance programs.

