Brokerages Set Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM) PT at $49.80

Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $49.80.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on IRDM. William Blair cut Iridium Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. BWS Financial lowered Iridium Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Barclays dropped their target price on Iridium Communications from $45.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. TheStreet raised Iridium Communications from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on Iridium Communications from $53.00 to $48.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 16th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd increased its position in Iridium Communications by 247.5% in the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 549 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in Iridium Communications by 11.9% during the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 54,578 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,498,000 after buying an additional 5,823 shares during the period. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Iridium Communications by 258.9% during the second quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 695,307 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,192,000 after buying an additional 501,581 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Iridium Communications by 1,394.0% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 101,680 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,316,000 after buying an additional 94,874 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC bought a new stake in Iridium Communications during the third quarter worth about $289,000. Institutional investors own 81.30% of the company’s stock.

Iridium Communications stock opened at $29.31 on Tuesday. Iridium Communications has a 12 month low of $27.89 and a 12 month high of $68.34. The company has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a PE ratio of 225.46 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $35.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.04.

Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The technology company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.27. Iridium Communications had a return on equity of 1.58% and a net margin of 1.95%. The firm had revenue of $194.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $192.13 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.01) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Iridium Communications will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. Iridium Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 400.00%.

Iridium Communications Inc provides mobile voice and data communications services and products to businesses, the United States and international governments, non-governmental organizations, and consumers worldwide. The company offers postpaid mobile voice and data satellite communications; prepaid mobile voice satellite communications; push-to-talk; broadband data; and Internet of Things (IoT) services.

