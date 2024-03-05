Brokerages Set Stantec Inc. (TSE:STN) PT at C$114.62

Stantec Inc. (TSE:STN – Get Free Report) (NYSE:STN) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$120.15.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Stantec from C$118.00 to C$126.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. ATB Capital cut Stantec from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from C$115.00 to C$120.00 in a research note on Friday. Raymond James raised their price objective on Stantec from C$120.00 to C$125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of Stantec from C$110.00 to C$120.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Atb Cap Markets downgraded Stantec from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th.

In other Stantec news, Director Gordon Allan Johnston acquired 10,250 shares of Stantec stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$104.15 per share, with a total value of C$1,067,537.50. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TSE STN opened at C$111.57 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of C$12.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.07. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$108.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$98.23. Stantec has a 52 week low of C$75.31 and a 52 week high of C$118.39.

Stantec (TSE:STN – Get Free Report) (NYSE:STN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported C$0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.86 by C($0.04). The business had revenue of C$1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.22 billion. Stantec had a return on equity of 14.18% and a net margin of 6.67%. Research analysts anticipate that Stantec will post 4.3106759 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This is a positive change from Stantec’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. Stantec’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.26%.

Stantec Inc provides e professional services in the areas of infrastructure and facilities to the public and private sectors clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company provides consulting services in engineering, architecture, interior design, landscape architecture, surveying, environmental sciences, project management, and project economics.

