Brokerages Set TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) Target Price at $77.80

Shares of TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and ten have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $77.64.

Several brokerages have issued reports on TRU. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of TransUnion from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of TransUnion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of TransUnion from $57.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of TransUnion in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $81.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of TransUnion from $75.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th.

Get TransUnion alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on TRU

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

TransUnion Trading Up 0.3 %

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TransUnion by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 23,101,403 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,311,005,000 after buying an additional 1,242,868 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,910,715 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,230,645,000 after purchasing an additional 234,123 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,668,211 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $718,921,000 after purchasing an additional 1,404,564 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors purchased a new stake in shares of TransUnion in the fourth quarter valued at about $663,001,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in TransUnion by 570.4% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,029,897 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $483,024,000 after buying an additional 5,981,271 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of TransUnion stock opened at $78.99 on Thursday. TransUnion has a twelve month low of $42.09 and a twelve month high of $82.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.90.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $954.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $927.04 million. TransUnion had a negative net margin of 7.50% and a positive return on equity of 13.58%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that TransUnion will post 3.3 EPS for the current year.

TransUnion Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 7th will be paid a $0.105 dividend. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 6th. TransUnion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -28.19%.

About TransUnion

(Get Free Report

TransUnion operates as a global consumer credit reporting agency that provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytic services to businesses, which uses its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and mitigate fraud risk.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TransUnion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransUnion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.