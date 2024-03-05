Brokerages Set Vestis Co. (NYSE:VSTS) PT at $22.56

Shares of Vestis Co. (NYSE:VSTS – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $22.56.

VSTS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Vestis in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Vestis from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Vestis in a research note on Friday, December 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Vestis in a report on Thursday, January 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Vestis in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company.

In other news, Director Douglas A. Pertz purchased 5,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $19.10 per share, with a total value of $100,275.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $354,820.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, Director Douglas A. Pertz purchased 5,250 shares of Vestis stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $19.10 per share, with a total value of $100,275.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 18,577 shares in the company, valued at $354,820.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Kim Scott purchased 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $19.14 per share, for a total transaction of $287,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 183,131 shares in the company, valued at $3,505,127.34. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Vestis during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,196,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vestis during the 4th quarter worth approximately $150,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new stake in shares of Vestis during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $942,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Vestis during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, FIL Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Vestis during the 4th quarter worth approximately $22,456,000.

Shares of VSTS stock opened at $18.75 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $20.44. Vestis has a 12-month low of $13.83 and a 12-month high of $22.37.

Vestis (NYSE:VSTS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $717.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $724.72 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Vestis will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.035 per share. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th.

Vestis Corporation provides uniform rentals and workplace supplies in the United States and Canada. Its products include uniform options, such as shirts, pants, outerwear, gowns, scrubs, high visibility garments, particulate-free garments, and flame-resistant garments, as well as shoes and accessories; and workplace supplies, including managed restroom supply services, first-aid supplies and safety products, floor mats, towels, and linens.

