Brokerages Set Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) PT at $260.62

Shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $260.62.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on VMC. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Vulcan Materials in a research report on Monday, January 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $208.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial upped their target price on Vulcan Materials from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Raymond James upped their target price on Vulcan Materials from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Vulcan Materials from $236.00 to $269.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Vulcan Materials from $260.00 to $279.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th.

Vulcan Materials Stock Performance

VMC opened at $267.82 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $235.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $220.00. The company has a market capitalization of $35.41 billion, a PE ratio of 38.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.83. Vulcan Materials has a 1 year low of $159.76 and a 1 year high of $269.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 3.17 and a quick ratio of 2.39.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 16th. The construction company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 12.80% and a net margin of 11.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.08 EPS. Research analysts expect that Vulcan Materials will post 8.26 EPS for the current year.

Vulcan Materials Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be given a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 1st. This is a positive change from Vulcan Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Vulcan Materials’s payout ratio is 26.36%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Vulcan Materials

In other Vulcan Materials news, insider Stanley G. Bass sold 1,601 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.09, for a total value of $353,965.09. Following the sale, the insider now owns 24,981 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,523,049.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Stanley G. Bass sold 1,601 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.09, for a total transaction of $353,965.09. Following the sale, the insider now owns 24,981 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,523,049.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Stanley G. Bass sold 8,310 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.68, for a total value of $2,091,460.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 29,311 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,376,992.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 10,218 shares of company stock worth $2,523,794. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vulcan Materials

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,249,701 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,461,835,000 after acquiring an additional 105,230 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 1.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,257,453 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,312,440,000 after acquiring an additional 139,264 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 2.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,385,006 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,213,996,000 after acquiring an additional 123,332 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 47.4% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,503,484 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $909,794,000 after acquiring an additional 1,447,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,410,854 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,001,308,000 after acquiring an additional 66,634 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.10% of the company’s stock.

About Vulcan Materials

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

