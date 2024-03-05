BurgerFi International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFI) Short Interest Up 21.1% in February

BurgerFi International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFI – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 415,800 shares, a growth of 21.1% from the January 31st total of 343,400 shares. Currently, 3.5% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 85,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.9 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BurgerFi International

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in shares of BurgerFi International by 536.3% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 201,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 170,000 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in BurgerFi International by 548.3% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 149,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $622,000 after acquiring an additional 126,100 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in BurgerFi International by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 100,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,000 after acquiring an additional 5,149 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in BurgerFi International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $83,000. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of BurgerFi International by 45.9% in the fourth quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 63,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the period. 39.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BurgerFi International Stock Performance

Shares of BFI traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.61. 45,097 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 92,455. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.40. BurgerFi International has a 1 year low of $0.54 and a 1 year high of $2.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.70 and its 200-day moving average is $0.99.

BurgerFi International Company Profile

BurgerFi International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and franchises fast-casual and premium-casual dining restaurants. Its restaurants offer burgers, hot dogs, crispy chicken, frozen custard, hand-cut fries, shakes, beer, wine, pizza, coal fired chicken wings, homemade meatballs, and a variety of handcrafted sandwiches and salads.

Featured Stories

