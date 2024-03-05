BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT) Shares Sold by Kingdon Capital Management L.L.C.

Kingdon Capital Management L.L.C. cut its stake in shares of BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT – Free Report) by 49.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 170,857 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 169,652 shares during the period. BWX Technologies makes up approximately 1.5% of Kingdon Capital Management L.L.C.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Kingdon Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings in BWX Technologies were worth $12,811,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp acquired a new position in shares of BWX Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $5,762,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of BWX Technologies by 1.8% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,884,236 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $141,280,000 after purchasing an additional 32,664 shares in the last quarter. EAM Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of BWX Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,621,000. Barometer Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BWX Technologies by 100.5% in the third quarter. Barometer Capital Management Inc. now owns 48,340 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,625,000 after purchasing an additional 24,230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of BWX Technologies by 59.8% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 702,397 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,271,000 after purchasing an additional 262,722 shares in the last quarter. 96.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BWX Technologies Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:BWXT traded up $0.73 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $105.11. 448,674 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 536,979. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.80, a PEG ratio of 7.26 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 2.18. BWX Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.17 and a 12-month high of $107.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $83.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.52.

BWX Technologies Increases Dividend

BWX Technologies ( NYSE:BWXT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The technology company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.07. BWX Technologies had a net margin of 9.85% and a return on equity of 32.38%. The firm had revenue of $725.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $659.42 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS. BWX Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that BWX Technologies, Inc. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Monday, March 11th will be given a $0.24 dividend. This is an increase from BWX Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 8th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. BWX Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 34.20%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BWXT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of BWX Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of BWX Technologies from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.43.

BWX Technologies Profile

BWX Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells nuclear components in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Government Operations and Commercial Operations. The Government Operations segment designs and manufactures naval nuclear components, reactors, and nuclear fuel; undertakes fabrication activities for missile launch tubes for U.S.

