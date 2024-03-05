C3.ai (NYSE:AI) Shares Down 6.7%

C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI – Get Free Report) traded down 6.7% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $31.62 and last traded at $31.79. 6,255,377 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 30% from the average session volume of 8,942,106 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.07.

AI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on C3.ai from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on C3.ai from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Wedbush cut their price objective on C3.ai from $42.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. DA Davidson cut their price objective on C3.ai from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on C3.ai from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, C3.ai currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.91.

The company has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.66 and a beta of 1.77. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $27.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.75.

C3.ai (NYSE:AI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $73.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.33 million. C3.ai had a negative return on equity of 29.60% and a negative net margin of 95.21%. The company’s revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.63) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that C3.ai, Inc. will post -2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Juho Parkkinen sold 5,513 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.56, for a total transaction of $168,477.28. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 296,907 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,073,477.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other C3.ai news, CFO Juho Parkkinen sold 5,513 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.56, for a total value of $168,477.28. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 296,907 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,073,477.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CTO Edward Y. Abbo sold 45,548 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.73, for a total value of $1,399,690.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 727,373 shares in the company, valued at $22,352,172.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 61,931 shares of company stock worth $1,876,191 in the last three months. Insiders own 34.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of C3.ai by 18.4% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its stake in C3.ai by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in C3.ai by 117.7% during the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 986 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 533 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC raised its stake in C3.ai by 150.0% during the 2nd quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in C3.ai by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 17,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,000 after buying an additional 610 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.96% of the company’s stock.

C3.ai, Inc operates as an enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company provides C3 AI platform, an application development and runtime environment that enables customers to design, develop, and deploy enterprise AI applications; C3 AI Ex Machina for analysis-ready data; C3 AI CRM, an industry specific customer relationship management solution; and C3 Generative AI Product Suite that enables to locate, retrieve, and present information.

