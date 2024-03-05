Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the five analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $643.60.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Cable One from $1,110.00 to $900.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Moffett Nathanson upgraded Cable One from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $615.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Cable One in a report on Monday, December 4th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $418.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Cable One from $550.00 to $460.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 23rd.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cable One

Cable One Trading Up 4.2 %

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Cable One in the 1st quarter valued at about $58,000. Bfsg LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cable One during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Cable One in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. KBC Group NV increased its holdings in Cable One by 987.5% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 87 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Cable One in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,000. 98.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:CABO traded up $18.73 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $463.73. The stock had a trading volume of 15,666 shares, compared to its average volume of 79,209. Cable One has a one year low of $405.75 and a one year high of $768.75. The company has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $517.97 and a 200 day moving average of $565.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94.

Cable One Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be given a dividend of $2.95 per share. This represents a $11.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 16th. Cable One’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.12%.

Cable One Company Profile

Cable One, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data, video, and voice services in the United States. The company offers residential data services, a service to enhance Wi-Fi signal throughout the home. It also provides various residential video services from basic video service to digital services with access to hundreds of channels; and provides a cloud-based DVR feature that does not require the use of a set-top boxes.

