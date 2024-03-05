Cadeler A/S (NYSE:CDLR) Shares Gap Up to $17.41

Shares of Cadeler A/S (NYSE:CDLR – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $17.41, but opened at $18.20. Cadeler A/S shares last traded at $18.12, with a volume of 51,538 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Cadeler A/S in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company.

Get Cadeler A/S alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on CDLR

Cadeler A/S Price Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.68.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CDLR. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Cadeler A/S during the fourth quarter worth $15,681,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Cadeler A/S during the fourth quarter worth $13,907,000. Condire Management LP purchased a new position in Cadeler A/S in the fourth quarter valued at $11,489,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cadeler A/S during the fourth quarter worth about $9,588,000. Finally, Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Cadeler A/S during the fourth quarter worth about $9,241,000.

Cadeler A/S Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cadeler A/S operates as an offshore wind farm transportation and installation contractor in Denmark. The company also provides wind farm maintenance, construction, decommissioning, and other tasks within the offshore industry, as well as operates offshore marine and engineering. It owns and operates two offshore jack-up windfarm installation vessels.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cadeler A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadeler A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.