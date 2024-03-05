Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Boosts Stock Position in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its holdings in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Free Report) by 110.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,549 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 814 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $598,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 95.2% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 82 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tyler Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $48,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tyler Technologies during the second quarter valued at $49,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 50.5% in the third quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 146 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Tyler Technologies in the second quarter worth about $79,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.28% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO H Lynn Moore, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $435.98, for a total transaction of $4,359,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,698,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Tyler Technologies news, Chairman John S. Marr, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $405.78, for a total transaction of $2,840,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 6,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,596,992. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO H Lynn Moore, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $435.98, for a total transaction of $4,359,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 75,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,698,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 46,150 shares of company stock worth $19,910,506. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

TYL stock opened at $438.23 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $305.06 and a 52 week high of $454.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.53 billion, a PE ratio of 112.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $428.67 and a 200 day moving average of $406.70.

TYL has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Tyler Technologies from $500.00 to $526.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. DA Davidson upped their target price on Tyler Technologies from $412.00 to $434.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $490.00 price target on shares of Tyler Technologies in a report on Friday, February 16th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Tyler Technologies from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Tyler Technologies from $480.00 to $520.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Tyler Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $457.86.

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Software and Platform Technologies. The company offers platform and transformative technology solutions, including cybersecurity for government agencies; data and insights solutions; digital solutions that helps workers and policymakers to share, communicate, and leverage data; payments solutions, such as billing, presentment, merchant onboarding, collections, reconciliation, and disbursements; platform technologies, an application development platform that enables government workers to build solutions and applications; and outdoor recreation solutions, including campsite reservations, activity registrations, licensing sales and renewals, and real-time data for conservation and park management.

