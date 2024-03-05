Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Buys New Shares in A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec purchased a new position in shares of A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 11,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $741,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AOS. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in A. O. Smith by 1.2% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 17,210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,093,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 21.4% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 35,713 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,282,000 after buying an additional 6,288 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 5.2% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 17,584 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,123,000 after buying an additional 867 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in A. O. Smith by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,351 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in A. O. Smith by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,145,799 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $73,218,000 after acquiring an additional 20,616 shares in the last quarter. 74.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at A. O. Smith

In other news, Director Idelle K. Wolf sold 814 shares of A. O. Smith stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $65,120.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 46,140 shares in the company, valued at $3,691,200. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other A. O. Smith news, Director Idelle K. Wolf sold 814 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $65,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 46,140 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,691,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ajita G. Rajendra sold 24,669 shares of A. O. Smith stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.02, for a total transaction of $2,048,020.38. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 56,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,728,072.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 85,741 shares of company stock worth $7,205,544. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

A. O. Smith Stock Down 1.3 %

AOS stock opened at $84.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $80.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.98. A. O. Smith Co. has a 12 month low of $63.40 and a 12 month high of $85.64.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.01. A. O. Smith had a return on equity of 31.05% and a net margin of 14.45%. The company had revenue of $988.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $985.89 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. A. O. Smith’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that A. O. Smith Co. will post 4.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A. O. Smith Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 30th. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.59%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AOS has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com raised A. O. Smith from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of A. O. Smith from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of A. O. Smith from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Northcoast Research upgraded shares of A. O. Smith from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, A. O. Smith has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.40.

About A. O. Smith

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, heat pumps, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; boilers for hospitals, schools, hotels, and other large commercial buildings, as well as homes, apartments, and condominiums; and water treatment products comprising point-of-entry water softeners, well water solutions, and whole-home water filtration products, and point-of-use carbon and reverse osmosis products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

