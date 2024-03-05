Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Lowers Holdings in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec reduced its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Free Report) by 98.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 754 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 57,122 shares during the quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $330,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FDS. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 28.8% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 103 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in FactSet Research Systems by 1.7% during the second quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,485 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $595,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC raised its position in FactSet Research Systems by 0.9% during the third quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 2,875 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,257,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in FactSet Research Systems by 82.9% in the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 64 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 9,660 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,224,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.50% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Christopher R. Ellis sold 9,291 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.76, for a total transaction of $4,188,011.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,562,659.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other FactSet Research Systems news, CTO Katherine M. Stepp sold 1,014 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $469.25, for a total transaction of $475,819.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $322,374.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Christopher R. Ellis sold 9,291 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.76, for a total value of $4,188,011.16. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,562,659.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,805 shares of company stock worth $6,805,651 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FDS opened at $465.14 on Tuesday. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 52 week low of $377.89 and a 52 week high of $487.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market cap of $17.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.73. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $467.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $451.52.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, December 19th. The business services provider reported $4.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.10 by $0.02. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 34.47% and a net margin of 22.60%. The firm had revenue of $542.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $540.34 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.99 earnings per share. FactSet Research Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 15.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be given a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.72%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $436.00 to $447.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $436.00 to $469.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $464.00 price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and issued a $480.00 target price (up from $471.00) on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, FactSet Research Systems has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $434.25.

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

