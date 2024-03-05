Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Reduces Stock Position in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec reduced its position in shares of DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA – Free Report) by 93.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,049 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,201 shares during the quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in DaVita were worth $99,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Resources Management Corp CT ADV grew its stake in DaVita by 5,900.0% in the 2nd quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DaVita in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in DaVita by 88.6% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in DaVita in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of DaVita during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. 84.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other DaVita news, insider James O. Hearty sold 26,164 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.64, for a total transaction of $3,130,260.96. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 20,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,424,384.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, COO Michael David Staffieri sold 29,488 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.81, for a total transaction of $3,532,957.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 37,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,515,279.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider James O. Hearty sold 26,164 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.64, for a total value of $3,130,260.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,264 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,424,384.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 134,540 shares of company stock worth $16,551,071. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of DaVita from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. StockNews.com cut DaVita from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. UBS Group upped their price target on DaVita from $113.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on DaVita from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DaVita presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.60.

DaVita Trading Up 6.6 %

DVA opened at $134.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $112.39 and its 200-day moving average is $100.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.65. DaVita Inc. has a 52-week low of $71.51 and a 52-week high of $134.00.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.01 billion. DaVita had a net margin of 5.70% and a return on equity of 64.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.11 EPS. Analysts expect that DaVita Inc. will post 9.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DaVita Profile

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure in the United States. The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also offers outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; operates clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

