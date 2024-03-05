Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Sells 1,438 Shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec decreased its position in shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Free Report) by 44.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,794 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,438 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $548,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Align Technology by 3.1% in the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 998 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 1,298 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $459,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,202 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $886,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. lifted its position in shares of Align Technology by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. now owns 1,174 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $415,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Align Technology by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,694 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $517,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.07% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Align Technology from $197.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Align Technology from $290.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Align Technology from $200.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Align Technology in a report on Monday, February 26th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $310.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Leerink Partnrs reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Align Technology in a report on Monday, February 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $336.27.

In other Align Technology news, EVP Emory Wright sold 2,524 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.45, for a total value of $725,523.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 709 shares in the company, valued at $203,802.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Joseph Lacob sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.22, for a total value of $4,548,300.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 131,994 shares in the company, valued at $40,023,220.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Emory Wright sold 2,524 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.45, for a total value of $725,523.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $203,802.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 27,524 shares of company stock worth $8,403,924. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ALGN opened at $308.04 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $283.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $274.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.93, a PEG ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 1.65. Align Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $176.34 and a 52 week high of $413.20.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.13. Align Technology had a net margin of 11.52% and a return on equity of 13.88%. The company had revenue of $956.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $928.57 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Align Technology, Inc. will post 7.65 EPS for the current year.

Align Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners, and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists in the United States, Switzerland, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Imaging Systems and CAD/CAM Services (Systems and Services).

