Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Sells 3,289 Shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lowered its position in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report) by 64.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,811 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,289 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $142,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Trade Desk by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,911,814 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,763,893,000 after purchasing an additional 263,838 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Trade Desk by 2.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,267,061 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,719,462,000 after buying an additional 499,199 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Trade Desk by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,447,010 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $647,660,000 after acquiring an additional 135,704 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Trade Desk by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,367,719 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $599,275,000 after acquiring an additional 1,239,936 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Trade Desk by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,940,680 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $544,573,000 after acquiring an additional 207,354 shares during the last quarter. 68.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TTD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Truist Financial raised their price target on Trade Desk from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. HSBC began coverage on shares of Trade Desk in a research report on Monday, December 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $83.20 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Trade Desk from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Trade Desk from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Trade Desk presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.93.

TTD stock opened at $82.80 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $73.18 and its 200 day moving average is $74.57. The stock has a market cap of $40.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 231.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 1.50. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 1-year low of $50.33 and a 1-year high of $94.00.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey Terry Green sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.77, for a total transaction of $6,132,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,551,987 shares in the company, valued at approximately $126,905,976.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Jeffrey Terry Green sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.77, for a total transaction of $6,132,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,551,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $126,905,976.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Samantha Jacobson sold 15,006 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.57, for a total value of $1,254,051.42. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 52,387 shares in the company, valued at $4,377,981.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 176,531 shares of company stock valued at $14,475,194. Insiders own 10.81% of the company’s stock.

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company offers a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

