Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.10 (NASDAQ:CHY)

Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHY – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, March 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 13th.

Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund has increased its dividend payment by an average of 5.6% annually over the last three years.

Get Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund alerts:

Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund Stock Performance

CHY traded down $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $11.84. The stock had a trading volume of 126,938 shares, compared to its average volume of 128,957. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.44. Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund has a twelve month low of $9.97 and a twelve month high of $12.60.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund

Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,889,177 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $19,931,000 after buying an additional 287,451 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC purchased a new position in Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,987,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,022,183 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $22,082,000 after purchasing an additional 49,433 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 608,637 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $6,981,000 after acquiring an additional 46,759 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund during the 2nd quarter worth about $492,000.

(Get Free Report)

Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Calamos Investments LLC. It is managed by Calamos Advisors LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of convertible securities and high yield corporate bonds rated Ba or lower by Moody's or BB or lower by Standard & Poor's.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.