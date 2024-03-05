California State Teachers Retirement System Has $12.48 Million Holdings in iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT)

California State Teachers Retirement System lessened its position in shares of iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT – Free Report) by 0.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 329,219 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,974 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in iRobot were worth $12,477,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IRBT. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iRobot by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,107 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of iRobot by 9.5% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 9,786 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $620,000 after buying an additional 847 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in iRobot by 3.2% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $503,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in iRobot by 54.6% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 13,739 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $871,000 after acquiring an additional 4,851 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in iRobot by 3.7% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 71,268 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,518,000 after acquiring an additional 2,548 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.44% of the company’s stock.

Get iRobot alerts:

iRobot Price Performance

IRBT stock opened at $10.75 on Tuesday. iRobot Co. has a 1 year low of $10.00 and a 1 year high of $51.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $300.68 million, a PE ratio of -0.98 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The company’s 50-day moving average is $21.09 and its 200-day moving average is $30.80.

Insider Activity at iRobot

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

In other iRobot news, Director Colin M. Angle sold 179,503 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.46, for a total value of $2,057,104.38. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,797 shares in the company, valued at approximately $169,573.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . 1.86% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on IRBT. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of iRobot from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com raised shares of iRobot from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th.

Check Out Our Latest Report on IRBT

About iRobot

(Free Report)

iRobot Corporation designs, builds, and sells robots and home innovation products in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, and internationally. The company offers floor care products, including Roomba floor vacuuming robots; Roomba accessories and consumables, such as the Clean Base Automatic Dirt Disposal, replacement dirt disposal bags for the Clean Base, filters, brushes, and batteries; Braava family of automatic floor mopping robots; and Braava accessories and consumables, which include cleaning solution, washable and disposable mopping pads, replacement tanks, and batteries, as well as subscription services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IRBT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iRobot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iRobot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.