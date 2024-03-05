Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Sell

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday.

A number of other research firms have also commented on CPT. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Camden Property Trust in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. They set a buy rating and a $112.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Camden Property Trust from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a market perform rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust in a report on Friday, December 15th. Mizuho cut their target price on Camden Property Trust from $103.00 to $99.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Camden Property Trust from $111.50 to $110.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $104.12.

Camden Property Trust Price Performance

NYSE:CPT opened at $96.76 on Friday. Camden Property Trust has a 12-month low of $82.81 and a 12-month high of $117.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $96.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $96.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.83.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.31. Camden Property Trust had a return on equity of 8.07% and a net margin of 26.15%. The company had revenue of $387.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $387.33 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.74 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Camden Property Trust will post 6.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Camden Property Trust Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be paid a dividend of $1.03 per share. This is a boost from Camden Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 108.11%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Richard J. Campo sold 38,336 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.22, for a total transaction of $3,765,361.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 267,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,237,705.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP William W. Sengelmann sold 6,493 shares of Camden Property Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.21, for a total transaction of $637,677.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 75,082 shares in the company, valued at $7,373,803.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard J. Campo sold 38,336 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.22, for a total transaction of $3,765,361.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 267,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,237,705.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 55,957 shares of company stock valued at $5,495,920. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Camden Property Trust

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 57.0% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 259 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Camden Property Trust by 135.2% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 334 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Camden Property Trust by 60.8% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 381 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Tobam increased its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 4,166.7% in the 4th quarter. Tobam now owns 384 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Camden Property Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Institutional investors own 95.04% of the company’s stock.

About Camden Property Trust

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 500 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns and operates 172 properties containing 58,634 apartment homes across the United States.

Featured Articles

