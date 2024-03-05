Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) Rating Increased to Buy at TD Securities

TD Securities upgraded shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM – Free Report) (NYSE:CM) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have C$70.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of C$65.00.

CM has been the topic of several other reports. Cormark lifted their target price on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$64.00 to C$68.00 in a research note on Friday. National Bankshares raised shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their price objective for the company from C$62.00 to C$71.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$64.00 to C$67.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$65.00 to C$67.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Desjardins lifted their price objective on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$64.00 to C$66.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$65.38.

TSE:CM opened at C$65.82 on Friday. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 52-week low of C$47.44 and a 52-week high of C$66.42. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$62.31 and its 200 day moving average is C$56.90. The firm has a market cap of C$61.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.06, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.09.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.05%.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

