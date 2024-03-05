Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) Given New C$100.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ – Free Report) (NYSE:CNQ) had its price objective boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$94.00 to C$100.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$95.00 to C$86.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Desjardins lowered their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$105.00 to C$97.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$105.00 to C$110.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from C$106.00 to C$100.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, National Bankshares upped their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources from C$90.00 to C$94.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$98.06.

Shares of TSE CNQ opened at C$95.74 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$104.36 billion, a PE ratio of 14.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.98. Canadian Natural Resources has a 52 week low of C$67.13 and a 52 week high of C$98.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$86.43 and a 200 day moving average price of C$87.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.01, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.96.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This is an increase from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.39%. Canadian Natural Resources’s payout ratio is 59.51%.

In other news, Director Norman Murray Edwards sold 270,000 shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$88.86, for a total transaction of C$23,993,361.00. In other Canadian Natural Resources news, Director Norman Murray Edwards sold 270,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$88.86, for a total transaction of C$23,993,361.00. Also, Senior Officer Devin Craig Lowe sold 1,170 shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$96.61, for a total transaction of C$113,033.70. Insiders have sold a total of 426,074 shares of company stock valued at $37,656,884 in the last ninety days. 2.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers light and medium crude oil, primary heavy crude oil, Pelican Lake heavy crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), and synthetic crude oil (SCO).

