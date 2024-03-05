Canfor (CFP) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Canfor (TSE:CFP – Get Free Report) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, March 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C($0.94) per share for the quarter.

Canfor Stock Performance

Shares of CFP opened at C$16.87 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.53. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$16.89 and a 200-day moving average price of C$16.88. Canfor has a 12-month low of C$13.41 and a 12-month high of C$25.08. The company has a market cap of C$2.02 billion, a PE ratio of -4.96 and a beta of 2.11.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on CFP. TD Securities dropped their price objective on Canfor from C$24.00 to C$23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 6th. Scotiabank set a C$22.00 price objective on shares of Canfor and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Canfor from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from C$25.00 to C$23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$23.60.

Canfor Company Profile

Canfor Corporation operates as an integrated forest products company in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Lumber, and Pulp and Paper. The company manufactures and sells finger-jointed lumber, engineered wood products, wood chips and pellets, and logs, as well as custom specialty products, including strength-rated trusses, beams, and tongue-and-groove timber; and generates green energy.

