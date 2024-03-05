Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA) Announces Earnings Results

Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Cara Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 548.95% and a negative return on equity of 95.12%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.56) EPS.

Cara Therapeutics Price Performance

CARA stock opened at $1.00 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.22. The stock has a market cap of $54.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.47 and a beta of 0.70. Cara Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.50 and a 1 year high of $10.28.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cara Therapeutics

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new position in Cara Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $115,000. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in Cara Therapeutics by 83.5% in the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 144,892 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 65,911 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Cara Therapeutics by 2,524.4% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 34,039 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 32,742 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Cara Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in Cara Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $93,000. 68.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on CARA. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Cara Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. StockNews.com raised shares of Cara Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 24th. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of Cara Therapeutics from $7.00 to $2.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Cara Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.79.

About Cara Therapeutics

Cara Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapeutics treatment of pruritus in the United States. The company's lead product is KORSUVA (difelikefalin) injection for the treatment of moderate-to-severe pruritus associated with chronic kidney disease (CKD) in adults undergoing hemodialysis.

