Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE) Shares Purchased by Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C.

Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. boosted its stake in Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE – Free Report) (TSE:CVE) by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,475,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 275,000 shares during the period. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C.’s holdings in Cenovus Energy were worth $51,530,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVE. Bornite Capital Management LP increased its position in Cenovus Energy by 20.0% in the first quarter. Bornite Capital Management LP now owns 3,000,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $50,040,000 after buying an additional 500,000 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Cenovus Energy by 48.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 130,378 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,175,000 after acquiring an additional 42,646 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Cenovus Energy by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,471,933 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $24,551,000 after acquiring an additional 7,624 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Cenovus Energy by 25.1% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 23,944 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $399,000 after acquiring an additional 4,806 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in shares of Cenovus Energy by 11.6% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 49,549 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $826,000 after purchasing an additional 5,150 shares in the last quarter. 50.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on CVE. UBS Group raised shares of Cenovus Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. StockNews.com cut shares of Cenovus Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Cenovus Energy in a research note on Friday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.00.

Cenovus Energy Price Performance

Shares of CVE traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $17.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,162,456 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,851,988. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $16.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.04 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Cenovus Energy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.69 and a fifty-two week high of $21.37.

Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE – Get Free Report) (TSE:CVE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The oil and gas company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $9.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.73 billion. Cenovus Energy had a net margin of 7.88% and a return on equity of 14.85%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.29 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Cenovus Energy Inc. will post 1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cenovus Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $0.1033 dividend. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. This is a boost from Cenovus Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. Cenovus Energy’s payout ratio is presently 25.95%.

Cenovus Energy Company Profile

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, refines, transports, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and refined petroleum products in Canada and internationally. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, Offshore, Canadian Refining, and U.S. Refining segments.

