CES Energy Solutions (TSE:CEU) Price Target Increased to C$6.00 by Analysts at TD Securities

CES Energy Solutions (TSE:CEU – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by TD Securities from C$5.00 to C$6.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

CEU has been the topic of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on CES Energy Solutions from C$4.25 to C$5.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$4.75 to C$5.30 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th. ATB Capital upped their price target on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$5.00 to C$5.25 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. National Bank Financial lowered shares of CES Energy Solutions from an outperform market weight rating to a sector perform market weight rating in a report on Monday, November 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on CES Energy Solutions from C$5.00 to C$5.50 in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$5.43.

Shares of CEU opened at C$4.81 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.59, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.47, a current ratio of 2.95 and a quick ratio of 1.78. CES Energy Solutions has a 1-year low of C$2.30 and a 1-year high of C$4.87. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$3.92 and a 200 day moving average of C$3.74.

CES Energy Solutions (TSE:CEU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported C$0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.14 by C$0.06. CES Energy Solutions had a return on equity of 24.41% and a net margin of 7.15%. The business had revenue of C$553.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$538.23 million. On average, research analysts expect that CES Energy Solutions will post 0.5947631 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This is an increase from CES Energy Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. CES Energy Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 21.43%.

In other news, Senior Officer Richard Lee Baxter sold 325,794 shares of CES Energy Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$3.29, for a total transaction of C$1,071,862.26. Company insiders own 2.65% of the company’s stock.

CES Energy Solutions Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in design, implement, and manufacture of advanced consumable fluids and specialty chemicals in the United States and Canada. It provides solutions for drill-bit, point of completion and stimulation, wellhead and pump-jack, and pipeline and midstream markets.

