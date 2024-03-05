Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG) is Kensico Capital Management Corp’s 9th Largest Position

Kensico Capital Management Corp trimmed its stake in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 745,400 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 11,000 shares during the period. Cheniere Energy accounts for about 5.2% of Kensico Capital Management Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Kensico Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $123,707,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in Cheniere Energy during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cheniere Energy during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its position in Cheniere Energy by 203.4% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 176 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its stake in Cheniere Energy by 1,484.6% during the second quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 206 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. 85.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cheniere Energy Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:LNG traded up $0.47 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $153.74. 1,499,255 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,990,931. The company’s fifty day moving average is $164.48. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $135.30 and a one year high of $183.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.08 billion, a PE ratio of 3.78, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59.

Cheniere Energy Dividend Announcement

Cheniere Energy ( NYSE:LNG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The energy company reported $5.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.70 by $3.06. The business had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.37 billion. Cheniere Energy had a net margin of 48.45% and a return on equity of 69.52%. The business’s revenue was down 46.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $15.78 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 9.56 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 6th were given a dividend of $0.435 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 5th. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. Cheniere Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.30%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LNG. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $185.00 to $178.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Cheniere Energy from $187.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Barclays lifted their target price on Cheniere Energy from $192.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Cheniere Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $197.10.

About Cheniere Energy

(Free Report)

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Sabine Pass LNG Terminal with several interstate and intrastate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

Featured Stories

