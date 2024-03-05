Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) Shares Purchased by Lido Advisors LLC

Lido Advisors LLC raised its position in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Free Report) by 191.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 104,708 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 68,834 shares during the quarter. Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $9,594,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CHD. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Church & Dwight by 9.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,454,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,150,430,000 after acquiring an additional 1,866,932 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 2.7% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,200,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $751,405,000 after purchasing an additional 217,047 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 106,565.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,688,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $539,200,000 after purchasing an additional 6,682,725 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 11.0% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,470,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $648,517,000 after purchasing an additional 640,103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Church & Dwight by 3.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,444,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $544,340,000 after buying an additional 177,290 shares in the last quarter. 82.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Church & Dwight

In related news, Director Penry W. Price sold 7,752 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.29, for a total value of $761,944.08. Following the sale, the director now owns 25,692 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,525,266.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Rene Hemsey sold 9,280 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.22, for a total transaction of $930,041.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,373 shares in the company, valued at $638,702.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Penry W. Price sold 7,752 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.29, for a total value of $761,944.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 25,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,525,266.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CHD has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Church & Dwight from $94.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. TheStreet upgraded Church & Dwight from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Argus raised shares of Church & Dwight from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.80.

Church & Dwight Stock Up 1.1 %

NYSE CHD traded up $1.16 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $102.10. 599,411 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,328,476. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $82.25 and a 1 year high of $103.21. The stock has a market cap of $24.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $97.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $94.37.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.65. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 12.88% and a return on equity of 20.28%. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.62 EPS. Church & Dwight’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Church & Dwight Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th were paid a dividend of $0.2838 per share. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 14th. This is a boost from Church & Dwight’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio is 37.17%.

Church & Dwight Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; oral care products under the THERABREATH brand; and acne treatment products under the HERO brand.

