Cipher Mining (NASDAQ:CIFR) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by HC Wainwright

Cipher Mining (NASDAQ:CIFR – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by research analysts at HC Wainwright in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $4.50 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 48.51% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also commented on CIFR. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Cipher Mining in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.50 price objective on shares of Cipher Mining in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price objective on shares of Cipher Mining from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.25.

NASDAQ:CIFR traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.03. 7,633,698 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,530,062. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.38 and a 200 day moving average of $3.07. Cipher Mining has a 12 month low of $1.26 and a 12 month high of $5.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $771.62 million, a P/E ratio of -8.33 and a beta of 2.06.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Cipher Mining by 149.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 58,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 34,947 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank bought a new position in shares of Cipher Mining in the 3rd quarter worth about $255,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Cipher Mining by 22.3% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,403,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,270,000 after acquiring an additional 256,097 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Cipher Mining by 93.4% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 15,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 7,720 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Cipher Mining in the 2nd quarter worth about $103,000. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cipher Mining Inc, a technology company, develops and operates industrial scale bitcoin mining data centers in the United States. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York. Cipher Mining Inc is a subsidiary of Bitfury Holding B.V.

