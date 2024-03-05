Citigroup Cuts Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) Price Target to $240.00

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Citigroup from $290.00 to $240.00 in a report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Snowflake from $265.00 to $212.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $250.00 to $210.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $255.00 to $246.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $265.00 to $240.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $204.85.

Get Snowflake alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on SNOW

Snowflake Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of SNOW stock opened at $173.98 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $206.91 and a 200-day moving average of $178.87. Snowflake has a 12-month low of $128.56 and a 12-month high of $237.72. The firm has a market cap of $57.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -69.78 and a beta of 0.94.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $774.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $759.86 million. Snowflake had a negative net margin of 29.79% and a negative return on equity of 13.80%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Snowflake will post -1.8 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Snowflake

In other news, SVP Grzegorz Czajkowski sold 558 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.97, for a total value of $105,445.26. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 52,747 shares in the company, valued at $9,967,600.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, SVP Grzegorz Czajkowski sold 558 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.97, for a total transaction of $105,445.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 52,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,967,600.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Christian Kleinerman sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.57, for a total transaction of $297,855.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 758,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $150,529,364.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 506,164 shares of company stock worth $103,676,541. Corporate insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SNOW. Mango Five Family Inc. purchased a new stake in Snowflake during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Snowflake by 270.0% during the third quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Snowflake by 333.3% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Provence Wealth Management Group purchased a new stake in shares of Snowflake in the third quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its stake in shares of Snowflake by 54.1% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. 63.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Snowflake

(Get Free Report)

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Snowflake Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snowflake and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.