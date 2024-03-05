CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) Price Target Cut to $63.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS – Free Report) had its price target lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from $65.00 to $63.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Barclays cut their price objective on CMS Energy from $59.00 to $57.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on CMS Energy from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of CMS Energy from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $62.25.

Shares of CMS traded up $1.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $60.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 384,925 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,316,413. The business has a fifty day moving average of $57.50 and a 200 day moving average of $56.42. The company has a market cap of $17.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.37. CMS Energy has a 1 year low of $49.87 and a 1 year high of $63.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. CMS Energy had a return on equity of 12.09% and a net margin of 11.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that CMS Energy will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 12th were given a $0.515 dividend. This is an increase from CMS Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 9th. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.78%.

In related news, SVP Brandon J. Hofmeister sold 3,500 shares of CMS Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.78, for a total transaction of $202,230.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 68,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,985,144.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, SVP Brandon J. Hofmeister sold 3,500 shares of CMS Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.78, for a total transaction of $202,230.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 68,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,985,144.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Brandon J. Hofmeister sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.90, for a total transaction of $57,900.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 61,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,540,932.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CMS. Headinvest LLC bought a new position in shares of CMS Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Covington Capital Management bought a new position in shares of CMS Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CMS Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. American National Bank raised its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 1,213.6% in the third quarter. American National Bank now owns 578 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC raised its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 94.9% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 573 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.98% of the company’s stock.

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

