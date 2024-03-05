CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO) Shares Sold by Legacy Advisors LLC

Legacy Advisors LLC decreased its position in CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO – Free Report) by 27.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,672 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 15,465 shares during the quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC’s holdings in CNO Financial Group were worth $989,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of CNO Financial Group by 30.0% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of CNO Financial Group by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 66,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,515,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the period. Cim Investment Management Inc. increased its position in CNO Financial Group by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in CNO Financial Group by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 176,787 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,040,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its position in CNO Financial Group by 18.0% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 634 shares in the last quarter. 94.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other CNO Financial Group news, EVP Matthew J. Zimpfer sold 3,220 shares of CNO Financial Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.97, for a total value of $86,843.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 275,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,437,705.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other CNO Financial Group news, EVP Matthew J. Zimpfer sold 3,220 shares of CNO Financial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.97, for a total transaction of $86,843.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 275,777 shares in the company, valued at $7,437,705.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO John R. Kline sold 5,757 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.07, for a total value of $155,841.99. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 64,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,752,241.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 12,197 shares of company stock valued at $328,853. 3.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CNO Financial Group Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of CNO stock traded up $0.28 on Tuesday, hitting $26.99. 243,903 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 717,059. The business has a 50-day moving average of $27.18 and a 200 day moving average of $25.47. CNO Financial Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.95 and a fifty-two week high of $28.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.08 and a beta of 1.03.

CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $934.05 million. CNO Financial Group had a return on equity of 17.51% and a net margin of 6.67%. Equities analysts anticipate that CNO Financial Group, Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

CNO Financial Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. CNO Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.90%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CNO shares. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on CNO Financial Group from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. StockNews.com upgraded CNO Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on CNO Financial Group from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CNO Financial Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.80.

CNO Financial Group Profile

(Free Report)

CNO Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and administers health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance, insurance products, and financial services for senior and middle-income markets in the United States. It offers Medicare supplement, supplemental health, and long-term care insurance policies; life insurance; and annuities, as well as Medicare advantage plans to individuals through phone, online, mail, and face-to-face.

