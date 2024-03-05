Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) Shares Gap Up to $2.95

Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $2.95, but opened at $3.03. Coeur Mining shares last traded at $3.02, with a volume of 1,898,554 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on CDE. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Coeur Mining from $4.00 to $3.75 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform spec market weight” rating on shares of Coeur Mining in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $3.79.

Coeur Mining Price Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Coeur Mining

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.52 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.65.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CDE. Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Coeur Mining in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Coeur Mining in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Coeur Mining by 1,742.5% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,355 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 9,793 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coeur Mining in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Rathbones Group PLC bought a new stake in Coeur Mining during the third quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors own 61.55% of the company’s stock.

Coeur Mining Company Profile

Coeur Mining, Inc explores for precious metals in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It primarily explores for gold, silver, zinc, and lead properties. The company holds 100% interests in the Palmarejo gold and silver mine covering an area of approximately 67,279 net acres located in the State of Chihuahua in Northern Mexico; the Rochester silver and gold mine that covers an area of approximately 43,441net acres situated in northwestern Nevada; the Kensington gold mine comprising 3,972 net acres located to the north of Juneau, Alaska; the Wharf gold mine covering an area of approximately 3,243 net acres situated in the northern Black Hills of western South Dakota; and the Silvertip silver-zinc-lead mine comprising 97,298 net acres located in northern British Columbia, Canada.

