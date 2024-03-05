Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report) in a research note published on Friday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $93.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on CL. TheStreet upgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a c+ rating to a b+ rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $87.31.

Get Colgate-Palmolive alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on CL

Colgate-Palmolive Stock Performance

Shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock opened at $86.83 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $71.47 billion, a PE ratio of 31.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.42. Colgate-Palmolive has a one year low of $67.62 and a one year high of $87.25. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.59, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 26th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.02. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 509.75% and a net margin of 11.82%. The firm had revenue of $4.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. Colgate-Palmolive’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Colgate-Palmolive Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 19th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is currently 69.06%.

Insider Transactions at Colgate-Palmolive

In related news, Director C Martin Harris sold 2,760 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.50, for a total value of $233,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,628,484. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Gregory Malcolm sold 8,930 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.35, for a total transaction of $762,175.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $686,470.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director C Martin Harris sold 2,760 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.50, for a total transaction of $233,220.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 19,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,628,484. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 232,371 shares of company stock worth $19,505,099 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Colgate-Palmolive

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 79,894,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,368,378,000 after buying an additional 416,853 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 32,133,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,561,340,000 after buying an additional 4,625,472 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 2.9% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,955,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,380,210,000 after purchasing an additional 497,852 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 3.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,815,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,195,785,000 after purchasing an additional 514,559 shares during the period. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 90,253.2% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,974,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,258,627,000 after purchasing an additional 15,956,771 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.36% of the company’s stock.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Colgate-Palmolive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colgate-Palmolive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.