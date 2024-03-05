Comparing American Strategic Investment (NYSE:NYC) & Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

American Strategic Investment (NYSE:NYC – Get Free Report) and Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, profitability, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for American Strategic Investment and Public Storage, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score American Strategic Investment 0 1 0 0 2.00 Public Storage 1 4 4 0 2.33

American Strategic Investment presently has a consensus target price of $8.00, indicating a potential upside of 7.45%. Public Storage has a consensus target price of $293.00, indicating a potential upside of 2.75%. Given American Strategic Investment’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe American Strategic Investment is more favorable than Public Storage.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Profitability

40.6% of American Strategic Investment shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 78.8% of Public Storage shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.7% of American Strategic Investment shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 10.9% of Public Storage shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares American Strategic Investment and Public Storage’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets American Strategic Investment -66.36% -13.55% -5.40% Public Storage 45.34% 35.31% 10.96%

Risk and Volatility

American Strategic Investment has a beta of -0.11, meaning that its share price is 111% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Public Storage has a beta of 0.54, meaning that its share price is 46% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares American Strategic Investment and Public Storage’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio American Strategic Investment $64.00 million 0.27 -$45.90 million ($20.12) -0.37 Public Storage $4.52 billion 11.09 $2.15 billion $11.06 25.78

Public Storage has higher revenue and earnings than American Strategic Investment. American Strategic Investment is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Public Storage, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Public Storage beats American Strategic Investment on 13 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About American Strategic Investment

American Strategic Investment Co. (NYSE: NYC) owns a portfolio of high-quality commercial real estate located within the five boroughs of New York City.

About Public Storage

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns, and operates self-storage facilities. At September 30, 2023, we had: (i) interests in 3,028 self-storage facilities located in 40 states with approximately 217 million net rentable square feet in the United States and (ii) a 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage Limited (Euronext Brussels: SHUR), which owned 267 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 15 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand. Our headquarters are located in Glendale, California.

