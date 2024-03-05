Compound (COMP) Trading 6.1% Lower This Week

Compound (COMP) traded down 12.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on March 5th. Over the last week, Compound has traded 6.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Compound token can now be purchased for $78.00 or 0.00125456 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Compound has a market cap of $630.77 million and $140.56 million worth of Compound was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Decred (DCR) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $21.85 or 0.00035135 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.51 or 0.00018512 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001611 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00002415 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0385 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 13.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000161 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000004 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded down 24.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0402 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Compound Profile

COMP is a PoW/PoS token that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 30th, 2017. Compound’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,086,548 tokens. The official website for Compound is compound.finance/governance/comp. Compound’s official Twitter account is @compoundfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Compound is medium.com/compound-finance.

According to CryptoCompare, “Compound (COMP) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Compound has a current supply of 10,000,000 with 8,086,542.81334202 in circulation. The last known price of Compound is 92.74539044 USD and is up 3.77 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 470 active market(s) with $112,883,960.97 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://compound.finance/governance/comp.”

Compound Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Compound directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Compound should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Compound using one of the exchanges listed above.

