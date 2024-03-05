Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) Position Trimmed by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 674,962 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,860 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $18,507,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Riverview Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 132.8% in the 3rd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 70.3% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC grew its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 93.2% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.27% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CAG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Conagra Brands in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Citigroup started coverage on Conagra Brands in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Conagra Brands from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI cut Conagra Brands from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.87.

Conagra Brands Price Performance

Conagra Brands stock traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $27.96. 1,025,748 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,006,491. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The business has a fifty day moving average of $28.53 and a 200 day moving average of $28.43. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.16 and a 1-year high of $38.94. The company has a market capitalization of $13.37 billion, a PE ratio of 13.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.42.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 4th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.23 billion. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 14.78% and a net margin of 8.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Conagra Brands Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 30th were paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.01%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 29th. Conagra Brands’s payout ratio is 67.96%.

Conagra Brands Company Profile

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels.

