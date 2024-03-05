Contrasting Anglo American (OTCMKTS:NGLOY) and Dakota Gold (NYSE:DC)

Anglo American (OTCMKTS:NGLOY – Get Free Report) and Dakota Gold (NYSE:DC – Get Free Report) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Anglo American and Dakota Gold’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Anglo American $30.65 billion 0.95 $283.00 million N/A N/A Dakota Gold N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Anglo American has higher revenue and earnings than Dakota Gold.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Anglo American 0 3 5 0 2.63 Dakota Gold 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Anglo American and Dakota Gold, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Anglo American currently has a consensus price target of $20.09, indicating a potential upside of 85.16%. Given Anglo American’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Anglo American is more favorable than Dakota Gold.

Risk & Volatility

Anglo American has a beta of 1.23, indicating that its stock price is 23% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Dakota Gold has a beta of 1.25, indicating that its stock price is 25% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.1% of Anglo American shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 25.7% of Dakota Gold shares are owned by institutional investors. 30.0% of Dakota Gold shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Anglo American and Dakota Gold’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Anglo American N/A N/A N/A Dakota Gold N/A -28.87% -27.91%

Summary

Anglo American beats Dakota Gold on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Anglo American

Anglo American plc operates as a mining company in the United Kingdom and internationally. It explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals, thermal coal, steelmaking coal, and iron ore; and nickel, polyhalite, and manganese ores, as well as alloys. The company was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

About Dakota Gold

Dakota Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It primarily explores for gold deposits. The company holds 100% interest in the Blind Gold, City Creek, Tinton, West Corridor, Ragged Top, Poorman Anticline, Maitland, South Lead/Whistler Gulch, and Cambrian Unconformity Properties located Homestake Mining District, South Dakota. It also holds an option to acquire 100% interest in the Barrick Option and the Richmond Hill Option projects situated in Homestake Mining District, South Dakota. Dakota Gold Corp. was incorporated in 2017 and is based in Lead, South Dakota.

