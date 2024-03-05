CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust (NYSE:CORR) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust (NYSE:CORR – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Friday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the asset manager’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.52. CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust has a 12-month low of $0.02 and a 12-month high of $1.75. The firm has a market cap of $304,000.00, a P/E ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 1.21.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust by 80,730.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,267,943 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $34,000,000 after purchasing an additional 16,247,817 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust by 94.7% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 44,577 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 21,677 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. 8.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust, Inc (NYSE: CORR, CORRPrA) is a real estate investment trust that owns and operates or leases regulated natural gas transmission and distribution lines and crude oil gathering, storage and transmission pipelines and associated rights-of-way. On February 25, 2024, CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust, Inc filed a voluntary petition for reorganization under Chapter 11 in the U.S.

