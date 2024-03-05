Corporate Travel Management Limited (OTCMKTS:CTMLF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Corporate Travel Management Limited (OTCMKTS:CTMLF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 180,600 shares, a decline of 13.3% from the January 31st total of 208,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1,806.0 days.
Corporate Travel Management Price Performance
CTMLF stock remained flat at $13.35 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.82. Corporate Travel Management has a twelve month low of $10.58 and a twelve month high of $14.65.
About Corporate Travel Management
