Corporate Travel Management Limited (OTCMKTS:CTMLF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Corporate Travel Management Limited (OTCMKTS:CTMLF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 180,600 shares, a decline of 13.3% from the January 31st total of 208,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1,806.0 days.

CTMLF stock remained flat at $13.35 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.82. Corporate Travel Management has a twelve month low of $10.58 and a twelve month high of $14.65.

Corporate Travel Management Limited, a travel management solutions company, manages the procurement and delivery of travel services. It operates through four segments: Australia and New Zealand, North America, Asia, and Europe. The company provides corporate and event travel management, leisure travel, loyalty travel, and wholesale travel services, as well as accommodation agency services.

