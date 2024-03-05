Covivio (OTCMKTS:GSEFF) Short Interest Update

Covivio (OTCMKTS:GSEFF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 281,900 shares, an increase of 11.0% from the January 31st total of 254,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.
Covivio Price Performance
Shares of GSEFF stock remained flat at $41.80 during trading hours on Tuesday. Covivio has a 52-week low of $41.80 and a 52-week high of $65.05. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $41.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.93.
About Covivio
