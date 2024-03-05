Crane NXT (NYSE:CXT) Given “Buy” Rating at DA Davidson

DA Davidson restated their buy rating on shares of Crane NXT (NYSE:CXT – Free Report) in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $80.00 price target on the stock.

Crane NXT Stock Up 0.5 %

NYSE:CXT traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $59.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,812 shares, compared to its average volume of 327,579. Crane NXT has a 1 year low of $36.37 and a 1 year high of $63.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $57.83 and a 200-day moving average of $55.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a PE ratio of 18.20 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Get Crane NXT alerts:

Crane NXT (NYSE:CXT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $356.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $340.89 million. Crane NXT had a net margin of 13.53% and a return on equity of 20.33%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.13 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Crane NXT will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Crane NXT Increases Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Crane NXT

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. This is a positive change from Crane NXT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. Crane NXT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.57%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Congress Asset Management Co. MA acquired a new position in shares of Crane NXT during the fourth quarter valued at about $987,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Crane NXT by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 25,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,436,000 after acquiring an additional 1,235 shares in the last quarter. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Crane NXT during the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Crane NXT by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 20,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,179,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC increased its holdings in Crane NXT by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 23,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,357,000 after buying an additional 1,579 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.11% of the company’s stock.

About Crane NXT

(Get Free Report)

Crane NXT, Co operates as an industrial technology company that provides technology solutions to secure, detect, and authenticate customers' important assets. The company operates through Crane Payment Innovations and Crane Currency segments. The Crane Payment Innovations segment offers electronic equipment and associated software, as well as advanced automation solutions, processing systems, field service solutions, remote diagnostics, and productivity software solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Crane NXT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crane NXT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.