Critical Review: easyJet (OTCMKTS:ESYJY) and Mesa Air Group (NASDAQ:MESA)

easyJet (OTCMKTS:ESYJY – Get Free Report) and Mesa Air Group (NASDAQ:MESA – Get Free Report) are both industrials companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, profitability, valuation and dividends.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares easyJet and Mesa Air Group’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio easyJet N/A N/A N/A $4.53 1.55 Mesa Air Group $498.07 million 0.08 -$120.12 million ($2.99) -0.31

easyJet has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Mesa Air Group. Mesa Air Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than easyJet, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score easyJet 0 0 4 0 3.00 Mesa Air Group 0 1 0 0 2.00

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for easyJet and Mesa Air Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.0% of easyJet shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 37.4% of Mesa Air Group shares are held by institutional investors. 3.9% of Mesa Air Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares easyJet and Mesa Air Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets easyJet N/A N/A N/A Mesa Air Group -24.12% -31.58% -7.77%

Summary

easyJet beats Mesa Air Group on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About easyJet

easyJet plc operates as a low-cost airline carrier in Europe. The company engages in the provision of holiday packages; aircraft trading and leasing activities; development of building projects; financing and insurance business; and tour operator activities. easyJet plc was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Luton, the United Kingdom.

About Mesa Air Group

Mesa Air Group, Inc. operates as the holding company for Mesa Airlines, Inc. that provides regional air carrier scheduled passenger services. The company offers scheduled flight and cargo services. As of September 30, 2023, it operated a fleet of 80 aircraft with approximately 296 daily departures to 86 cities in the United States and Mexico. Mesa Air Group, Inc. was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona.

