Cummins (NYSE:CMI) Lowered to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Monday morning.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Cummins from $255.00 to $245.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. TheStreet cut Cummins from an a- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Cummins in a report on Monday, January 8th. They set an overweight rating and a $278.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Cummins from $231.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock an in-line rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Cummins from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $243.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cummins has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $259.33.

Cummins Stock Performance

NYSE:CMI traded up $1.21 during trading on Monday, reaching $272.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 86,692 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,432,192. The firm has a market cap of $38.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $247.80 and a 200-day moving average of $235.47. Cummins has a 12 month low of $203.18 and a 12 month high of $274.05.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $4.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.41 by ($0.27). Cummins had a net margin of 2.16% and a return on equity of 25.68%. The business had revenue of $8.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Cummins will post 18.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cummins Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd will be given a dividend of $1.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $6.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. Cummins’s payout ratio is 129.73%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 2,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.29, for a total value of $569,709.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 16,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,584,529.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 2,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.29, for a total value of $569,709.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 16,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,584,529.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.16, for a total value of $2,883,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 17,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,685,847.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 51,289 shares of company stock worth $13,576,838 in the last ninety days. 1.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Cummins

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. First United Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Cummins in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cummins in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Cummins in the third quarter worth $25,000. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated bought a new stake in shares of Cummins in the third quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Cummins in the second quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors own 81.81% of the company’s stock.

Cummins Company Profile

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and Accelera. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

