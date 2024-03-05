CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) Price Tops $0.0004

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 6.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on March 5th. One CV SHOTS token can currently be bought for about $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. CV SHOTS has a total market cap of $1.07 million and approximately $32.18 worth of CV SHOTS was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, CV SHOTS has traded 18.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

CV SHOTS Profile

CV SHOTS’s launch date was March 1st, 2022. CV SHOTS’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,849,992,857 tokens. The official website for CV SHOTS is www.cvshots.com. CV SHOTS’s official Twitter account is @cvshot.

CV SHOTS Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022. CV SHOTS has a current supply of 3,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of CV SHOTS is 0.0003702 USD and is down -7.48 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $6.62 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.cvshots.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CV SHOTS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CV SHOTS should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CV SHOTS using one of the exchanges listed above.

